Holiday forecast: Wet weather coming to Bay Area this week

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is forecasting a very eventful week of weather ahead.
"We have a chance of rain for seven of the next eight days," said Nicco, touching nearly every Bay Area neighborhood through the holiday weekend.
Monday night and Tuesday morning are projected to be the last completely dry commutes, according to Nicco. Light rainfall begins starting in the North Bay around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.
"But look at what's lurking off the coast: some orange and yellow, moderate weather." said Nicco.
That precipitation will then slide to the south.
"Wednesday you can see a lot of showers out there and then another chunk of energy rolls in Wednesday night into Thursday which is going to keep the rain train going." according to Nicco.
As for the total amount of rainfall over this next week's stretch?
"An inch and a half to nearly four to five inches from the South Bay up into the North Bay Mountains." predicts Nicco.
Even though the storm is not projected to cause any major impacts or damage as with recent atmospheric river storms, it still comes with some concerns.
"Because this is a six to seven day event, we have a high chance of some ponding on the roadways, said Nicco. "Everything else, hopefully, will be held in check."
