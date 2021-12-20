weather

Holiday forecast: Wet weather coming to Bay Area this week

By and Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Rainy weather coming to Bay Area for holiday week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While the Bay Area won't be seeing any "White Christmas" this year, the region will certainly be getting its fair share of wintry weather.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is forecasting a very eventful week of weather ahead.

LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

"We have a chance of rain for seven of the next eight days," said Nicco, touching nearly every Bay Area neighborhood through the holiday weekend.

Monday night and Tuesday morning are projected to be the last completely dry commutes, according to Nicco. Light rainfall begins starting in the North Bay around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

"But look at what's lurking off the coast: some orange and yellow, moderate weather." said Nicco.

That precipitation will then slide to the south.

"Wednesday you can see a lot of showers out there and then another chunk of energy rolls in Wednesday night into Thursday which is going to keep the rain train going." according to Nicco.

RELATED: What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage

As for the total amount of rainfall over this next week's stretch?

"An inch and a half to nearly four to five inches from the South Bay up into the North Bay Mountains." predicts Nicco.

Even though the storm is not projected to cause any major impacts or damage as with recent atmospheric river storms, it still comes with some concerns.

"Because this is a six to seven day event, we have a high chance of some ponding on the roadways, said Nicco. "Everything else, hopefully, will be held in check."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandsan josenapasonomasanta rosawalnut creekconcordredwood citysan mateowindfloodingwinter stormriverstormweatherrainwinter weatherstorm damage
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Christmas storm to blast Lake Tahoe, Sierra regions
Atmospheric river rolls through Bay Area, bringing inches of rain
Winter storm brings rare snow to Bay Area mountains
Atmospheric river hits Bay Area with heavy rain, strong winds
TOP STORIES
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Eureka
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
EXCLUSIVE: Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading at Oakland hotel
OPD recovers vehicle connected to murder of TV news security guard
3 omicron cases detected in SF's Mission with no travel history
Quiet day at SFO amidst busy holiday travel across the nation
Christmas storm to blast Lake Tahoe, Sierra regions
Show More
SJ Macy's security guard attacked during mass robbery attempt
Jury gets case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial
Small businesses get holiday shopping boost from Bay Area locals
Sens. Warren, Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough
Fauci urges Americans to stay 'prudent' during holiday as COVID rages
More TOP STORIES News