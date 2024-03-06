CA couple's wedding goes on during Sierra snowstorm

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Blizzard conditions in the Sierra didn't stop one couple from a celebration months in the making.

Chloe Bowman and Chris Nielsen from Sacramento have been planning their wedding since last year.

It was scheduled for this past weekend in Truckee at Old Greenwood Resort.

Heavy snowstorm and high winds slammed the Lake Tahoe region this past weekend creating chaos on the roads.

But as the date crept closer, the forecast looked worse and worse.

Monday and Tuesday - I think I've cried more than ever in my life," Bowman said, "Wednesday - my planner thought I was going to cancel it, but she was a trooper and kept the show going on."

Out of the 168 guests that RSVP'd, only 70 guests attended the wedding.

And around two dozen of those folks still went out on the town in Truckee following the reception.

