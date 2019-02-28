California has 16 percent chance of volcanic eruption

We've all been told to prepare for "the big one," but scientists say there is a different natural disaster we may not be ready for.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports there is a 16 percent possibility of a small to moderate volcanic eruption happening in California within the next 30 years.



RELATED: Is San Francisco ready for the next big disaster

Just to compare, scientists say there's a 22 percent possibility of "the big one" along the San Andreas Fault during the same time frame.

California has eight volcanic areas, putting 200,000 people at risk of an eruption.
More TOP STORIES News