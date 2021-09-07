California governor recall

Recall election: Biden to campaign for Newsom in Calif. next week

EMBED <>More Videos

Biden to campaign for Newsom in CA next week

The White House has confirmed that President Biden will be in California next to campaign for Governor Newsom in the recall election.

"He will be -- I expect we'll have more to report to all of you, or announce, on a trip he'll take early next week later today," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to campaign for Newsom tomorrow in California.

RELATED: Here's how to cast your vote in upcoming election

Newsom unveiled a new campaign ad today that focuses on COVID.



Today will be a busy for one candidates in the recall election: Governor Newsom will be campaigning in San Francisco; Larry Elder will be holding press conferences in LA, Clovis and Marina (near Monterey); John Cox will be in Modesto, and Kevin Faulconer will hold a virtual press conference.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgavin newsomkamala harriscalifornia governor recalljoe bidencampaignelectioncalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election fraud
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
How the recall election of Gov. Newsom came to be
Everything you need to know about the Newsom recall
TOP STORIES
How the recall election of Gov. Newsom came to be
Family remembers Betty Ong, 9/11 hero and Bay Area native
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election fraud
How man who lost partner in 9/11 became voice for LGBTQ+ rights
Wayne Freedman retires after 30 years
﻿COVID long-hauler study shows 50% decline in kidney functions
Dozens of lightning strikes hit Bay Area overnight
Show More
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
'9/11: One Day in America' tells stories of resilience, survival
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
Elizabeth Holmes trial: 2nd day canceled due to COVID-19 exposure
CA moves to ban 'recycle' symbol from some plastics | Here's why
More TOP STORIES News