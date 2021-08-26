California Governor Recall: Here's how to cast your vote in upcoming election

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10933440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California will soon be sending out sample ballots for Governor Gavin Newsom's recall election on Sept. 14.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Recall Election is just under three weeks away and thousands of mail-in ballots have already been sent in.Election day is like the Super Bowl for poll workers, and the work is already under way at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office ahead of the first gubernatorial recall election since 2003."As of yesterday, we have received already 145,000 ballots," Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey said. "They're coming back very quickly and earlier than expected, and I think one of the main reasons is this is a much easier ballot."There are only two questions on the ballot, but many ways to cast your vote.If you are registered in Santa Clara County, you should have received your ballot last week.There are more than 100 official ballot drop boxes throughout the county.You can also mail in your ballot by using the prepaid envelope included with your voting packet.Of course, you can always vote or drop off in person using the new and more accessible equipment throughout the county.The Registrar of Voters office is one of 36 in-person voting centers across the county, and they will open up on September 4 and run through election day.Poll workers are already at work processing the 145,000 votes that have already come in.Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey says they only needed one third of the normal staff and there was not an issue finding enough poll workers to work for the county."We have all the vote center workers, poll workers, that we need for this election," Bushey said. "We had a wonderful influx of people who wanted to work with us. We started reaching out earlier in the year when we knew this was coming, we just didn't know the date, so we've been well-prepared."Once you cast your ballot, you can tune into ABC7 News for live election coverage on Sept. 14.The county says they will have results in starting around 8 p.m. on election night.