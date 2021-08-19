California Recall: Here's how to vote in the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom

Your ballot is really asking you two questions. Should the governor be recalled, or removed, from office, and second, who should replace him if he is recalled.
RELATED: California recall election: Everything you need to know about the race against Gov. Gavin Newsom
A "Yes" vote mean he should be recalled
A "No" vote means you want him to stay in office.
Whether you vote yes or no, you can then pick the candidate you'd like to see replace him.
However, that candidate will only become the new governor if Newsom is removed from office.
MORE | CA recall: GOP candidate Larry Elder promises to repeal vaccine, mask mandates
That will only happen if more than 50% of the ballots cast are "yes" votes.
If more than 50% of the ballots cast are "no" votes, then the governor will keep his job.
Though you got your ballot in the mail, you don't have to return it by mail. You can vote at a polling place, or drop it off on or before election day.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom ratchets up attacks on opponents in San Jose campaign stop
If you do decide to mail it, your ballot must be postmarked by Sept. 14 to be counted.
Go here for the latest articles and information about California's recall election.