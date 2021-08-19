California governor recall

California Recall: Here's how to vote in the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom

How to vote in the California recall election

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many people have received their ballots for the special election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. But there's been some confusion, so we break down the ballot so you can make sure your vote counts.

Your ballot is really asking you two questions. Should the governor be recalled, or removed, from office, and second, who should replace him if he is recalled.

A "Yes" vote mean he should be recalled

A "No" vote means you want him to stay in office.

Whether you vote yes or no, you can then pick the candidate you'd like to see replace him.

However, that candidate will only become the new governor if Newsom is removed from office.

Republican Candidate for Governor of California Larry Elder was greeted by cheers from a packed crowd at Calvary Church in San Jose Thursday.



That will only happen if more than 50% of the ballots cast are "yes" votes.

If more than 50% of the ballots cast are "no" votes, then the governor will keep his job.

Though you got your ballot in the mail, you don't have to return it by mail. You can vote at a polling place, or drop it off on or before election day.

If you do decide to mail it, your ballot must be postmarked by Sept. 14 to be counted.

