Here's a look at sample ballot for Gov. Newsom's recall election

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Check your mailbox! All Californians can soon expect to see a sample ballot for the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.Election officials across the state are sending out the ballots today.This is the ballot in Santa Clara County, each county will look a little different but the questions remain the same.You first have to answer this question, "Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?"In order for Newsom to be removed from office, 50% or more of voters need to mark "yes."Regardless of how you answer the first question, you then are asked to choose from more than 40 candidates.If Newsom is recalled, the candidate with the highest number of votes will take over his term.As for the real ballot counties will mail those by Aug. 16.You must postmark them by Sept. 14.