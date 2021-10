Calif. recall election: Bay Area delivers big time for Gov. Newsom

Live Election Results

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area delivered big time for Governor Gavin Newsom in his win in the California recall election San Francisco, Marin, and Alameda were among the counties in the state with the highest percentage of voters casting 'No' on their ballots in the state.San Francisco had the strongest support in the state with 87% voting 'No' on the recall, with 76% of the expected vote counted.Voters in Alameda County also came out in very strong numbers and an overwhelming majority of them voted against the recall. At last check, more than 85% in the county voted against it.County officials estimate that voter turnout will end up being between 60% and 70%. They say for a non-presidential election that is strong. Back in November, more than 80% of voters were involved in the presidential election.In San Mateo County 80% of voters voted 'No' on the recall, with 71% of the expected vote counted.76% of Santa Clara County voters voted 'No' on the recall, with 75 % of the expected vote counted.Solano County had the lowest percentage of no voters in the Bay Area with 65% against it, with 76% of the expected vote counted.78% voted against the recall in Sonoma County, with 64% of the expected vote counted.Central Valley and rural Northern California counties saw more 'Yes' votes. Lassen County had the highest percent in the state with 83% of voters approving the recall among 70% of precincts reporting.