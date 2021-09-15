California governor recall

Calif. recall election: Bay Area delivers big time for Gov. Newsom

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area delivers big time for Gov. Newsom in recall election

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area delivered big time for Governor Gavin Newsom in his win in the California recall election.

San Francisco, Marin, and Alameda were among the counties in the state with the highest percentage of voters casting 'No' on their ballots in the state.

San Francisco had the strongest support in the state with 87% voting 'No' on the recall, with 76% of the expected vote counted.

Live Election Results



For county-by-county Bay Area election results, click here to view full results in a new window

Voters in Alameda County also came out in very strong numbers and an overwhelming majority of them voted against the recall. At last check, more than 85% in the county voted against it.

County officials estimate that voter turnout will end up being between 60% and 70%. They say for a non-presidential election that is strong. Back in November, more than 80% of voters were involved in the presidential election.

MAP OF RESULTS BY COUNTY
Click here to view this in a new window


In San Mateo County 80% of voters voted 'No' on the recall, with 71% of the expected vote counted.

76% of Santa Clara County voters voted 'No' on the recall, with 75 % of the expected vote counted.

Solano County had the lowest percentage of no voters in the Bay Area with 65% against it, with 76% of the expected vote counted.

TOTAL RECALLED: The story of America's largest, wildest governor recall election

EMBED More News Videos

With a recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom looming, ABC7 Originals presents, "Total Recalled: The story of America's largest, wildest recall election," a look at the Gray Davis recall and election of Arnold Schwarzenegger.



78% voted against the recall in Sonoma County, with 64% of the expected vote counted.

Central Valley and rural Northern California counties saw more 'Yes' votes. Lassen County had the highest percent in the state with 83% of voters approving the recall among 70% of precincts reporting.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the California governor recall.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscosan josesan mateosan rafaeloaklandgavin newsomrepublicanscalifornia governor recallrecalldemocratselectioncalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
Police release video of suspect in assault of Newsom recall supporter
Gov. Newsom calls for unity, kindness after defeating recall election
Few voting issues reported with California recall election
Positive results on COVID handling helped Newsom, exit poll shows
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News