California recall election: Here's how twitter reacted to Governor Gavin Newsom's big win

With a recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom looming, ABC7 Originals presents, "Total Recalled: The story of America's largest, wildest recall election," a look at the Gray Davis recall and election of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After California voters soundly rejected the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom, Twitter exploded on both sides of the recall fight. While there was plenty of congratulations for Governor Newsom, there was also support for the Republican candidates. One topic that crossed party lines was the frustration, criticism, and cost of California's recall system.Here's some of the buzziest tweets from election night:"Well congratulations California. We ended up paying the biggest restaurant tab ever."Goodnight anti-vaxxers. Goodnight anti-choicers. Goodnight gun nuts. Goodnight climate deniers. Goodnight moon.And goodnight CA Radical Republicans.Catch us at the midterms.