California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end next week

#CAJudicialCouncil, Chief Justice vote to end some emergency measures, including #COVID19 temporary bail schedule and arraignment time extension, as state and courts expand reopening https://t.co/1aPoul4PW2 — California Courts (@CalCourts) June 10, 2020

The Judicial Council of California voted 17-2 to end its controversial 'zero dollar' bail schedule on June 20.The temporary measure allowed those accused of lower-level crimes to be released without paying any bail.The Judicial Council said the measure was intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails and surrounding communities but it had some high-profile side effects.County sheriffs said they saw some of the suspects they released - accused of committing another crime, sometimes within hours of their release.The Judicial Council says 'zero dollar' bail could be re-instated if health conditions worsen or change.