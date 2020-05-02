SoCal police arrest, release man 3 times in 1 day under new CA zero-bail policy

In early April, the California Judicial Council established a new policy setting bail at zero for most misdemeanor and low-level felonies to keep the jail population lower during the coronavirus crisis.
As a result, Glendora police say, they were unable to keep a car theft suspect in custody, and ended up arresting him three times in the span of 12 hours for separate thefts, the final one resulting in a car chase.
RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom says California may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
The first arrest was Wednesday morning, after officers responded at 8:28 a.m. to a report of a man trying to break into vehicles on South Grand Avenue. By the time officers got there, the man was allegedly driving off in a stolen vehicle. Police arrested the suspect, and say he also had stolen property and drugs with him.
The suspect was identified as Dijon Landrum, 24, from Monterey Park.
Glendora police arrested Landrum, but say they were unable to keep him behind bars because of the state zero-bail policy. Landrum was issued a citation and released.
California sets zero bail policy for most misdemeanors
Only an hour after he was released, police got a call about a man walking around a neighborhood near Bennett and Pennsylvania, carrying a box and walking through front yards. He was allegedly picking up items from the yards and putting them in the box as he walked through the neighborhood.
Officers showed up and found Landrum in the neighborhood with stolen items in his possession. Again, he was issued a citation and released.
RELATED: 7 high-risk sex offenders released from Orange County jails; DA's office issues community warning
Later that night, at 8:49 p.m., police were called about a vehicle that had been stolen from a parking lot in the 1300 block of South Grand Avenue. With help from the Sheriff's Department and the CHP, authorities tracked down the vehicle heading westbound on the 10 Freeway in La Puente.
They chased the driver and eventually caught up to him in Pasadena and again arrested Landrum, for possession of a stolen vehicle and for evading officers. Once again, he was issued a citation and released.
The zero-bail policy was established as California jails and prisons cope with outbreaks of coronavirus among the inmate population.
In places like the Terminal Island federal facility in San Pedro, there have been at least five inmate deaths and hundreds of cases among inmates and staff.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19