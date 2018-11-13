CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures in Butte County

Fire officials are now providing an interactive map where people can see what structures were damaged or destroyed by the Camp Fire. (KGO-TV)

In a press conference Monday, fire officials announced they now have a website where residents can see what structures were destroyed or damaged by the Camp Fire.

MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

The website will continue to be updated as field damage inspections continue.



To open the map in a broswer Go here.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
