Video | Football player enters stands to give flowers to cancer-stricken grandmother

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- When Frank Calderon's team took the field in a recent high school football game, he made a detour toward the stands.

It was Pensacola Catholic's last big game, but his thoughts were with his grandmother, Amparo. Amparo is battling cancer and Frank is caring for her.

Frank gave Amparo flowers and a hug before saying 'I love you' in a video that's made its way throughout the internet and social media. Frank wore pink socks and pink headband, a nod toward Amparo's fight.

"Family always comes first," Frank said. "We've been really close ever since I was born. She's always been there for me."

Pensacola Catholic won that night, finishing the season undefeated. Meanwhile, Frank is still helping Amparo win her battle.

"I know she's a strong woman," Frank said. "She's beat it once I think she can beat it again."
