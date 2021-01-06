Bay Area leaders, politicians react to chaos at the US Capitol

"It is shocking and a tragic day for American democracy," Mayor Schaaf told ABC7 Mornings anchor Reggie Aqui. "To see these images that no one could ever imagine would happen in America's seat of government is beyond tragic," Schaaf added.
WATCH: Mob of Trump supporters storm Capitol in DC, lawmakers evacuated; 1 shot during melee
Mayor Schaaf said she remains concerned that the country has tremendous healing work to do, and that people on both sides of the political spectrum are in pain and suffering.
The mayor ended with a message to the community. "Do not lose faith in American democracy. Do not lose faith in the power of your vote and your advocacy. Continue to push leaders, including myself, to be more responsive to the American people, but also to not cross the line between hate, violence, and what is the beloved right of every American to engage in protest and free speech."
As the rioters stormed the halls of Congress there were several local representatives who were on Capitol Hill including Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Jackie Speier and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.
Rep. Barbara Lee
I am in a safe location with my colleagues. I’m praying for the safety of everyone in the area.— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 6, 2021
Donald Trump is the only person responsible for this attempted coup. Our democracy will prevail.
Rep. Jackie Speier
The Capitol has been breeched. We are in lock down. Thank you, POTUS!— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 6, 2021
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier
My staff and I are safe in the Capitol complex. This type of violence has no place in a democracy.— Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 6, 2021
San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the chaos on Capitol Hill in a tweet, calling it "an attempted coup encouraged by the President of the United States."
This is an attempted coup encouraged by the President of the United States. It’s a dark day for our democracy, and the culmination of all of his anti-democratic words and actions from his campaign through his presidency.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 6, 2021
We are better than this.
VIDEO: Social media videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes