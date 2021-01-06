Bay Area leaders, politicians react to chaos at the US Capitol

Rep. Barbara Lee

I am in a safe location with my colleagues. I’m praying for the safety of everyone in the area.



Donald Trump is the only person responsible for this attempted coup. Our democracy will prevail. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 6, 2021

Rep. Jackie Speier

The Capitol has been breeched. We are in lock down. Thank you, POTUS! — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 6, 2021

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

My staff and I are safe in the Capitol complex. This type of violence has no place in a democracy. — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 6, 2021

This is an attempted coup encouraged by the President of the United States. It’s a dark day for our democracy, and the culmination of all of his anti-democratic words and actions from his campaign through his presidency.



We are better than this. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 6, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News talked to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf as angry supporters of President Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol while the House and Senate met to debate the counting of Electoral College votes."It is shocking and a tragic day for American democracy," Mayor Schaaf told ABC7 Mornings anchor Reggie Aqui. "To see these images that no one could ever imagine would happen in America's seat of government is beyond tragic," Schaaf added.Mayor Schaaf said she remains concerned that the country has tremendous healing work to do, and that people on both sides of the political spectrum are in pain and suffering.The mayor ended with a message to the community. "Do not lose faith in American democracy. Do not lose faith in the power of your vote and your advocacy. Continue to push leaders, including myself, to be more responsive to the American people, but also to not cross the line between hate, violence, and what is the beloved right of every American to engage in protest and free speech."As the rioters stormed the halls of Congress there were several local representatives who were on Capitol Hill including Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Jackie Speier and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the chaos on Capitol Hill in a tweet, calling it "an attempted coup encouraged by the President of the United States."