Politics

Bay Area leaders, politicians react to chaos at the US Capitol

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News talked to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf as angry supporters of President Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol while the House and Senate met to debate the counting of Electoral College votes.

"It is shocking and a tragic day for American democracy," Mayor Schaaf told ABC7 Mornings anchor Reggie Aqui. "To see these images that no one could ever imagine would happen in America's seat of government is beyond tragic," Schaaf added.

WATCH: Mob of Trump supporters storm Capitol in DC, lawmakers evacuated; 1 shot during melee

Mayor Schaaf said she remains concerned that the country has tremendous healing work to do, and that people on both sides of the political spectrum are in pain and suffering.

The mayor ended with a message to the community. "Do not lose faith in American democracy. Do not lose faith in the power of your vote and your advocacy. Continue to push leaders, including myself, to be more responsive to the American people, but also to not cross the line between hate, violence, and what is the beloved right of every American to engage in protest and free speech."

As the rioters stormed the halls of Congress there were several local representatives who were on Capitol Hill including Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Jackie Speier and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.

Rep. Barbara Lee


Rep. Jackie Speier


Rep. Mark DeSaulnier


San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the chaos on Capitol Hill in a tweet, calling it "an attempted coup encouraged by the President of the United States."



VIDEO: Social media videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
EMBED More News Videos

Chaos and violence: Social media videos capture clashes between Pro-Trump supporters and police on the frontlines of the U.S Capitol.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcoaklandwashington d.c.protestoaklandpoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcongresslibby schaaf
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mob of Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 1 shot, killed
Videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
Trump tells 'very special' protesters to go home
PHOTOS: Chaos breaks out as Trump supporters swarm US Capitol
US lawmakers react to ongoing protest at Capitol
McConnell breaks from Trump in blistering speech
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
Show More
Biden calls on Capitol mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency
COVID-19 updates: SF approves fee waiver for small businesses
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of NYE hit-and-run victim arrives at SFO
SF woman assaulted at gunpoint, her puppy stolen in brazen attack 
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on COVID-19, new CA stimulus
More TOP STORIES News