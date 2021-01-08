Politics

'We would all be dead': Bay Area BLM organizers point to race double standard in Capitol riot

"If it were Black protesters, we would have been shot. It would have been a massacre."
By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the loudest conversations coming out of Wednesday's Capitol siege -- the lack of force used against rioters, even as they scaled walls, broke windows and destroyed offices. Activists at last year's Black Lives Matter rallies in the Bay Area say they witnessed a much different reality on the ground at their protests.

Video footage showed the early moments when rioters broke down gates surrounding the Capitol. Punches were thrown between police officers. There's a brief scuffle but that's where the police confrontation with protestors ended in the moments before the Capitol was breached.

Cayla Sanderlin remembers a very different outcome when her husband Derrick was shot in the groin with a rubber bullet, last May at a Black Lives Matter rally in San Jose.

RELATED: 'The experience is night and day': Bay Area activists compare police handling of Capitol rioters, Black Lives Matter demonstrators
EMBED More News Videos

Former FBI Agent Rick Smith tells ABC7 News, "there should have been better planning. It was allowed to get out of hand."



"My husband was 30 feet away from the line of officers and was holding a sign that said, we are worthy of life and was not inciting any violence at all, and he was shot," she said, "That makes me angry. None of those men and women but mostly men, White men who have stormed the Capitol have been shot."

Tiana Day organized a Black Lives Matter rally over the Golden Gate Bridge. While her protest was peaceful many of her friends had a different experience.

"I have friends that I organize with who got tear gassed, who got hit with rubber bullets, who got arrested, and are possibly facing sentences because of their peaceful protests, " Day said.

RELATED: 'Banana republic': Former presidents, current lawmakers react in shock after mob breaks into Capitol

Xavier Brown organized peaceful demonstrations in Oakland last year. He doesn't mince words about what might have happened if Black Lives Matter protestors stormed the Capitol.

"If it were Black protesters, we would have been shot. I'm just writing it in there, it would have been a massacre," he said.

"We would all be dead. It would be a spray of bullets," said Day.

RELATED: Protesters pour into DC for city's largest demonstration against police brutality since George Floyd's death

Sanderlin, Brown and Day all say watching the images out of Washington, D.C. have been retraumatizing but also a validation of what they've experienced first hand -- an ugly double standard embedded deep in this country.

"I think it communicates that, that they see one, they see White people as valuable and non-White people as not valuable," said Sanderlin.

"It's just the most disheartening thing I've really experienced throughout this whole journey of my activism," said Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscowashington dcriotblack lives matterprotestus capitolu.s. & worldpoliticspresident donald trumprace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
EDD freezes thousands of accounts on New Year's Day
These 7 California Republicans voted to object election results
Why nurses are frustrated with COVID vaccine backlog in CA
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
Vandal hacks down historic cherry blossom trees in SF Japantown
EXCLUSIVE: Suspect's mom speaks out after fatal NYE hit-and-run
Show More
Capitol riot product of years of hateful rhetoric, experts say
Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden win in exclusive interview
Bay Area funeral homes nearly triple capacity amid COVID-19
Pat and Vanna return with 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
Capitol Police rejected offers of help to quell mob, chief resigning
More TOP STORIES News