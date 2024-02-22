Capitola wharf small businesses face demolition after damage from 2023 storms

Capitola wharf restaurant and a bait shop are facing demolition after damage from the devastating 2023 storms.

Capitola wharf restaurant and a bait shop are facing demolition after damage from the devastating 2023 storms.

Capitola wharf restaurant and a bait shop are facing demolition after damage from the devastating 2023 storms.

Capitola wharf restaurant and a bait shop are facing demolition after damage from the devastating 2023 storms.

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents in Capitola on Wednesday night will get to share their thoughts on what their iconic wharf looks like when it reopens this fall.

What's unclear is whether two mainstay buildings that have been on the wharf for decades will be there.

Capitola Boat and Bait and the Wharf House Restaurant have never recovered from the damage caused by monster waves in 2023.

The city has deemed the buildings unsafe and they face demolition.

VIDEO: Significant storm damage across Santa Cruz Co., cleanup underway with more rain ahead

The Capitola Wharf was severely damaged by large waves and the high tide which have also closed down Santa Cruz beaches and the pier.

"Devastating. I couldn't believe it," Capitola Boat and Bait manager David Morris said, "We had hopes that our building was able to survive and then we get the news that it's being torn down."

"We walked off the wharf January 3, 2023," Wharf House Restaurant owner Willie Case said, "So, it's been about 14 months."

"Walking off, did you ever think that it might be the last time?" ABC7 News reporter Dustin Dorsey asked.

"No, you don't think those things," Case said.

But that thought may soon be reality for these long-time tenants.

Chloe Woodmansee with the city of Capitola said the damage was extensive and safety led to the difficult decision.

MORE: City of Capitola reviews plans to rebuild, enhance storm-damaged wharf

"Our building official here at the city and our city engineer did an extensive review of the buildings," Woodmansee said, "I do know there's structural damage to the foundation and some of the walls were caving in in both of the buildings."

Woodmansee said the age of the buildings also make it difficult and expensive to bring up to code.

Morris says the Coastal Commission may be able to trump the city's decision and save the structures.

But after decades in business, it's hard for him to look to the future.

"What future? Because we can't afford a $500,000 building or a $1 million building out there," Morris said. "We just can't afford that. So, what future would we have if I can't get the Coastal Commission to work with us and help us out?"

So what's next for the wharf? It's future may come down to the opinions of the community.

VIDEO: Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz

One of the hardest-hit areas from the devastating bomb cyclone was the Santa Cruz County coastline. Here's a before and after look at the region.

Residents will get to share what they want to see on the wharf at a town hall Wednesday.

We got some public opinion ahead of the meeting.

"Perhaps a bait shop, a little cafe of some kind - some place that leaves us with a destination," Leslie Nielsen said.

"What I don't want to see happen is there be a lot of construction and try to turn the Capitola Wharf into a Fisherman's Wharf with all kinds of little shops," Nels Westman said.

"I don't want to see them pull down the building," JoJo Urbansic said. "We don't need to, that's a big joke."

The wharf is on track to re-open this fall. But whether or not the businesses will be there then is uncertain.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live