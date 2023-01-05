Capitola Wharf severely damaged by large waves, high tide; Santa Cruz beaches, pier closed

Video shows large waves and high tide inundating parts of Capitola causing severe damage to the wharf and other buildings.

CAPITOLA, Calif. -- The Santa Cruz County coastline has taken a serious beating from the most recent atmospheric river storm.

Tweets from the county's official Twitter account show "significant damage" to Capitola and Seacliff piers.

The county announced Thursday morning that the coast was extraordinarily dangerous because of high tides and enormous waves.

People should avoid all bodies of water while coastal areas are under a flood warning by the National Weather Service until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple road closures are also in effect throughout Santa Cruz County due to flooding.

People can go to https://www.sccroadclosure.org/ for information about road closures.

Residents can use https://aware.zonehaven.com/ to find out if they are in an evacuation area.

