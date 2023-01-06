Video shows extent of damage left behind around Bay Area by deadly Level 5 storm

Damaging hurricane-force winds and relentless rain wreaked havoc on the Bay Area Wednesday night as a deadly "bomb cyclone" battered the region.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Damaging hurricane-force winds and relentless rain wreaked havoc on the Bay Area Wednesday night as a deadly Level 5 storm battered the region.

ABC7 News received videos from our crews and viewers all over the San Francisco Bay Area, many of which showed the devastating impact of this powerful storm.

LIVE UPDATES: Newsom issues State of Emergency for CA to help with storm response

We saw a toppled gas station canopy in Daly City, streets inundated with flood waters and beaches destroyed by the massive storm surge.

Watch the video in the media player above for a recap of those videos.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live