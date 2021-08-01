Cap'n Crunch contest offers winner 2 free nights on Captain's house boat

Cap'n Crunch cereal is holding a contest where you can live like the captain, on his house boat, for two nights.
People can enter online through Sunday, August 1.
Sometimes to be the Cap'n, you gotta live like the Cap’n. Learn how to enter for a chance to win a stay aboard my Cap'n's Quarters. https://t.co/ds4Khxe5CH pic.twitter.com/rohgaVQrT8— Cap'n Crunch (@RealCapnCrunch) July 28, 2021
And if staying on a boat stocked with sugary cereal and snacks isn't enough, the winner will also receive $2,000.
The only catch is you'll need to pay your own way to get to the boat in Boston.