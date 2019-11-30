Cars hit with unknown projectiles on Highway 101 south of Gilroy

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol are teaming up to boost patrols to find the person responsible for attacking vehicles with projectiles on two popular routes that connect the Bay Area to the Central Coast."Everybody's concerned about it, cause at some point, somebody's going to lose control of their car out there, and they're going to have a wreck and kill somebody or themselves," said Prunedale resident Paul Kampe.Since February, more than 40 vehicles have been hit with projectiles on Highways 101 and 156 near Prunedale and Aromas, just south of Gilroy."I live off of the red barn, which is where a lot of the activity is going on, so I worry about it constantly," said Aromas resident Toniann Schultz.Windows have shattered in a number of cases, and some people have been cut with flying glass."When you're driving down 101, how observant can you be? You're supposed to be paying attention to your driving, not looking for some sorry... nutjob... that's doing this," said Aromas resident Sheila Mell. "I can't imagine their motive."A reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.Kampe added: "My wife and I were hypothesizing... could it be somebody with a slingshot or maybe even a car going by is doing it? Because no one's seeing anything afterward."If you have any information that could help investigators, you're asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff's Office or the California Highway Patrol.