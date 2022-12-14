  • Watch Now

2 shot, critically injured in daytime attack at Castro Valley apartment, sheriff says

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 8:30PM
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people were shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the morning just after 9 a.m. on the 22400 Block of Center Street Castro Valley. Officials say the suspect fled in a vehicle on the scene.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the scene of the crime.

This is a developing new story. Please check back for updates.

