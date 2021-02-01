black history month

Celebrate Black History Month with ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to celebrate Black History Month this February by spotlighting the culture and achievements of our local African American community.

We'll update this page throughout the month as we feature some of the incredible people and organizations making an impact to help build a Better Bay Area.

Artists in Action:


We invite Bay Area artists to help celebrate Black History Month. Share your original artwork inspired by Black history past and present. Whether your medium is painting, drawing, sculpture, digital art, photography or crafts, local artists of all ages and backgrounds may submit entries HERE.

History:


Also called African American History Month, the celebration was originally recognized as Negro History Week until 1976 when it expanded to a month. Learn more HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyblack historyhistoryblack history monthafrican americansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
NJ's ESO pasta brings the taste of Italy to your home
Black Heritage stamp honors playwright August Wilson
NJ art teacher empowers students with Black art history
Brooklyn Ballet performs with a diverse cast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in connection with death of 84-year-old man, SFPD says
California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State
More than 20 Oakland Chinatown businesses reportedly robbed
Bay Area zoos, outdoor attractions welcome guests back
Man arrested for vandalizing SJ preschool, stabbing tortoise
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
Pandas play in snow at Smithsonian zoo - video
Show More
New storm heading to Bay Area to drench entire region
UC Berkeley issues warning as student COVID-19 cases surge
Man arrested after 2 women found dead in Vacaville apartment
COVID-19 updates: California's Great America set to reopen in May
Phil Matier retires Chronicle column, reveals what's next
More TOP STORIES News