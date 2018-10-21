Cellphone store employee charged for sending himself customer's nudes

Justin Devine (Kane County State's Attorney)

HUNTLEY, Ill. --
An employee at a cell phone store in Illinois faces criminal charges for sending a customer's nudes without her knowledge or consent.

Justin Devine, 23, was charged with nonconsensual dissemination of a sex image, a felony, after prosecutors said he sent himself five of a customer's nude images last month.

The woman visited the Verizon store where Devine worked in the 12000-block of Route 47 in Huntley on Sept. 19 and gave Devine her phone to assist her. While Devine had the woman's phone, prosecutors said he sent himself the photos of the woman's genitals.

Devine denied wrongdoing when the victim confronted him about it, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. She then went to Huntley police, who put out a warrant for Devine's arrest.

Devine surrendered to Huntley police on Oct. 17, posted his $1,500 bond and was released.

He is due back in court Nov. 27.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nude photoscellphonepornographyarresthackingconsumerconsumer concernsretailverizonIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge conditionally denies Monsanto's request for new trial in Roundup verdict
San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White announces her retirement
Hawaii bound flight makes emergency landing in Oakland
EXCLUSIVE: CA governor candidate John Cox talks Trump, economy and more
Terrible odds not deterring Mega Millions hopefuls from buying tickets
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
Are you registered to vote? Check here
What happens if you win Mega Millions' $1.6B jackpot?
Show More
Raiders Marshawn Lynch out, possibly for the rest of the season
OPD will continue to use suspect body cams for now
You may still have a chance to get tickets to 'Hamilton'-- here's how!
Effort to rename Oakland International Airport underway
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
More News