Redwood City 'Chalk Granny' finds passion for sidewalk art

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Redwood City grandmother is turning sidewalk space into creations of art.ABC7 caught up with Mary Kay Mitchell, also known as "Chalk Granny," at her home on Anamor Street.She was busy coloring in a beautiful Phoenix above the phrase "hope rises."Mitchell began her chalk artistry when the COVID-19 shutdown first began."I got really bored, and I got my grandson's Crayola chalks out," she said. "And I drew a little sign on my sidewalk that says, 'when this is all over, what will you remember?' Then I looked at it and thought, huh? What am I going to remember?"Her own phrase pushed her to further pursue the newly discovered passion.