art

Redwood City 'Chalk Granny' finds passion for sidewalk art

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Redwood City grandmother is turning sidewalk space into creations of art.

ABC7 caught up with Mary Kay Mitchell, also known as "Chalk Granny," at her home on Anamor Street.

She was busy coloring in a beautiful Phoenix above the phrase "hope rises."

RELATED: Coronavirus: Chalk art draws East Bay neighbors together amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Mitchell began her chalk artistry when the COVID-19 shutdown first began.

"I got really bored, and I got my grandson's Crayola chalks out," she said. "And I drew a little sign on my sidewalk that says, 'when this is all over, what will you remember?' Then I looked at it and thought, huh? What am I going to remember?"

Her own phrase pushed her to further pursue the newly discovered passion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsredwood citygrandmotherelderly womanartelderlyarts & culturepublic arthobbies
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART
East Bay child prodigy paints for a purpose
Meet Our ABC7 Allies in Action
Meet Our ABC7 Allies in Action
Fremont neighbors continue holiday lights tradition for a good cause
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Getty Images photographer describes historic day in US Capitol
SF General implements surge plan as COVID cases hit highest peak
East Bay restaurants offer outdoor dining despite COVID-19 order
Minute-by-minute: How Capitol chaos unfolded
Nancy Bush Ellis, sister and aunt of presidents, dies at 94
'Proud Boys' leader arrested, charged with unlawful entry into U.S. Capitol
Show More
South Bay GOP official called to resign after controversial posts
Will Trump find a new online megaphone after social media bans?
Nearly 100 costumes stolen from renowned SJ Dance Theatre
COVID-19 updates: Bay Area stay-at-home order extended
Oakland PD denounces DC riots, launches internal investigation
More TOP STORIES News