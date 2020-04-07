Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Chalk art draws East Bay neighbors together amid the COVID-19 pandemic

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- As week three of California's shelter-in-place order comes to an end. A Livermore neighborhood is finding a way to show their gratitude to front-line workers from their own driveway.

One family's bright idea inspired their neighbors to dazzle their sidewalks and driveways to sending positive messages to neighbors and the many heroes working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Crisis: Santa Clara County's Dr. Cody predicts 'very, very long' time until life returns to normal

"I dedicated two pieces of artwork to the people who serve and the 911 dispatchers because they don't get enough recognition," Victoria Leeds-Piotrowski, a Livermore resident.

Tiffany Dodds and her family wanted to send thanks to healthcare workers, truck drivers and grocery store workers who are still having to work during the spread of the virus.



"We decided to do the American flag and messages of support, stay positive, stay healthy and stay strong," said Tiffany Dodds, a Livermore resident.

RELATED: 'ABC7 Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'

The Dodds family's art became infectious and brought a light of hope and positivity to their neighbors.

"It creates a good family time. Togetherness, to be creative. It brings out a cheerful, positive environment," said Dodds. "Just seeing people walk by, smile and stop and say 'Oh wow, it looks great' brings together a sense of community."

The Craighead family down the street noticed their neighbors chalk art and decided to join in on the fun.

"It is just nice and colorful," said Monica Craighead, Livermore resident. "We get to say howdy from a distance to everybody. It is neat to walk by and see other people's artwork and it really does put a smile on your face."

RELATED: How often should you disinfect your house even if you are staying at home?

The common goal of Everglades Lane is to spread joy and gratitude to all workers who are working tireless to keep our communities safe.

"Making art is helping us connect with our neighbors by going over there and seeing what they're doing and them seeing what were doing. It's really nice," said Cassidy Dodds.

"It makes me happy to see that people are enjoying what I made," said Leeds-Piotrowski. "It is nice for me to see while they are on a walk and see their face light up with a smile."

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslivermorecommunity journalistcoronavirus californiahappinesscommunity strongcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicshelter in placeabc7 originalslivermoreartneighborbay areabuzzworthyneighborhoodcommunityfeel goodvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News