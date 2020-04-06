Coronavirus

'ABC7 Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While the Bay Area is confronting extreme challenges right now, it's also overflowing with gratitude.

RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

So many of you are finding special ways to say thank you; to our front line medical workers, our store clerks, the truckers logging mile after mile-- and to our neighbors who sometimes help, just by being next door.

ABC7 Better Bay Area: Project Thanks is a way to share some of your thanks-and to help uplift the thousands of people working to keep our communities safe and cared for.

Take a look at how some people are saying thanks:



