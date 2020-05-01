Coronavirus kindness: 9-year-old East Bay boy uses 3D printer to make face shields for medical front line workers: 'Hope that I can inspire other kids'

#Coronavirus Kindness: Jayden’s Dad says their 3D printer hasn’t “stopped since April 2nd.”



This 9-year-old is on a mission to make 3D printed face shields for front line #HealthcareWorkers and his community.



Story on at 6️⃣PM on 🔤7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/PprJ433JP8 — ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 30, 2020

9-year-old Jayden has created and donated almost 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 3D printed face shields to local frontline healthcare workers. #BetterBayArea #CoronavirusKindness pic.twitter.com/hAsDMqpTVn — ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 30, 2020

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Many schools in the Bay Area have been closed for six weeks, but nine-year-old Jayden Fadrigon is using his free time and computer skills for good amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.He is making 3D printed face shields for front line healthcare workers and his local churches."I want to help people that work in the hospitals and I want to help other people in our community," Jayden Fadrigon, a student at Holy Rosary Catholic School in Antioch.3D printing has been a hobby of his since the age of five. Now, he is using his 3D printer to help fight against COVID-19.Jayden and his father came up with the idea to make face shields to protect their family members who are working on the front lines of the coronavirus."I want to protect them from getting it (the coronavirus) so they can take care of the patients," said Jayden.Jayden has made 100 3D printed face shields and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon."After I wake up I go downstairs and make some every one hour and forty-five minutes," said Jayden. "Then I do my homework while I'm waiting for them to finish," he said."Actually, this has never stopped since April 2. It (3D printer) is always on," said Darren Fadrigon, Jayden's father. "It only stops at night when we're sleeping," he said.Jayden's father has delivered the face shields to five medical facilities in the Bay Area and to local churches. Many nurses have sent Jayden selfies showing their gratitude for their new protective face shields."He has always been very helpful. He always wants to help out in any way that he can," Fadrigon said. "Plus, he's a techie-computer person. He's a very creative person," he said.Jayden's hopes that his story will encourage other kids to do give back."I hope that I can inspire other kids that have 3D printers to make more faces shields for our community," Jayden said.