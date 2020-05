Coronavirus Kindness: Kid entrepreneurs make leather goods to support other students amid COVID-19 school closures

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A couple of kids in the East Bay are doing their part to help their community during the novel coronaviru s pandemic.Oakland sisters, Brianna and Ashley Wong are just 9 and 6 years old and can call themselves entrepreneurs!Two years ago they started the company Duck and Chick to make leather goods like keychains to raise money for various causes, mainly Heifer International. The girls say they wanted to provide nutritious eggs to families who couldn't provide for themselves.Since the Coronavirus pandemic, they've changed their mission, making keychains that say things like "spread love" and "wash your hands" and "air hugs" and donating their proceeds to a different cause that hits closer to home."Schools are closed now and some kids really depend on school lunch. So we're going to donate to NoKid Hungry so that kids can get their meals," says Brianna.Mom Jennifer couldn't be more proud."We just want to teach them that it's not just about getting toys and things for ourselves but to give back to the community," Jennifer added.Already the girls have made enough to feed 200 kids and have a goal of feeding 2,000 children! To learn more about Duck and Chick, see their website here