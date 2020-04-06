Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Kindness: Kid entrepreneurs make leather goods to support other students amid COVID-19 school closures

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A couple of kids in the East Bay are doing their part to help their community during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Oakland sisters, Brianna and Ashley Wong are just 9 and 6 years old and can call themselves entrepreneurs!



Two years ago they started the company Duck and Chick to make leather goods like keychains to raise money for various causes, mainly Heifer International. The girls say they wanted to provide nutritious eggs to families who couldn't provide for themselves.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic, they've changed their mission, making keychains that say things like "spread love" and "wash your hands" and "air hugs" and donating their proceeds to a different cause that hits closer to home.

"Schools are closed now and some kids really depend on school lunch. So we're going to donate to NoKid Hungry so that kids can get their meals," says Brianna.

Mom Jennifer couldn't be more proud.

"We just want to teach them that it's not just about getting toys and things for ourselves but to give back to the community," Jennifer added.

RELATED: 'It's a blessing,' COVID-19 pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area

Already the girls have made enough to feed 200 kids and have a goal of feeding 2,000 children! To learn more about Duck and Chick, see their website here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandchildrenentrepreneurshipcoronavirus californiaacts of kindnessshare the joy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Neighbors bring flags, flowers to SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News