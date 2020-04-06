Coronavirus Kindness: Kid entrepreneurs make leather goods to support other students amid COVID-19 school closures

Oakland sisters, Brianna and Ashley Wong are just 9 and 6 years old and can call themselves entrepreneurs!
Two years ago they started the company Duck and Chick to make leather goods like keychains to raise money for various causes, mainly Heifer International. The girls say they wanted to provide nutritious eggs to families who couldn't provide for themselves.
Since the Coronavirus pandemic, they've changed their mission, making keychains that say things like "spread love" and "wash your hands" and "air hugs" and donating their proceeds to a different cause that hits closer to home.
"Schools are closed now and some kids really depend on school lunch. So we're going to donate to NoKid Hungry so that kids can get their meals," says Brianna.
Mom Jennifer couldn't be more proud.
"We just want to teach them that it's not just about getting toys and things for ourselves but to give back to the community," Jennifer added.
RELATED: 'It's a blessing,' COVID-19 pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area
Already the girls have made enough to feed 200 kids and have a goal of feeding 2,000 children! To learn more about Duck and Chick, see their website here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19