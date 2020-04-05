Coronavirus California

'It's a blessing,' COVID-19 pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During the novel coronavirus pandemic , it's no surprise that many in the Bay Area are stepping up to help those in their communities, including healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 emergency.

Betty Jackson was making a grocery run to the Shop Rite Supermarket in East Oakland where she found gallon jugs of water and lots of produce available. The most amazing part, it was all totally free.

"I think this is a blessing, a blessing to help those who need it," said Jackson.

"We are here supporting the community during the crisis," Ali Albasiery.

Market owner Albasiery says he wanted to help his customers out, when many are scared and running low on cash due to job losses.

"It's like a war zone out here, matter of life and death, we need to be here for one another," said Albasiery.

The market is partnering with Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor, who's also getting vital information about the Pandemic to constituents.

"It's absolutely critical residents get basic needs as well as support for surviving this crisis and rebounding from it," said Taylor.

In San Francisco, Pharmacy Students from UCSF stood in the rain outside Tin RX pharmacy collecting masks and gloves for healthcare workers who need them. Many folks stopped and donated.

"It's frustrating when you are a student, taught to advocate but you have to stay home. All of us are trying to do more than that, that's what brought us here," said student Leena Dolle.

Report a correction or typo
