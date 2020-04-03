Coronavirus Kindness: San Francisco's Bacon Bacon keeping jobs and spirits alive

An outstanding example of this resilience is a chain of neighborhood events that is keeping people and their jobs alive.
RELATED: Bay Area officials add new restrictions on what people can do during extended COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
The stools may be stacked on the tables, but the cooks at Bacon Bacon are still churning out hundreds of meals, which owner Jim Angelus delivers to San Francisco Kaiser Medical Center and UCSF Parnassus.
"We're rallying!"
Angelus set up online ordering, so customers can still buy a breakfast sandwich or fresh squeezed OJ, to donate to the front line. He's fulfilled 1,400 meal orders in the past two weeks.
"This is amazing. To keep a little business that might otherwise have to shutter, to keep three guys who have been working with me for over six years, they have families, they have rent, and responsibilities," he said.
RELATED: San Francisco reports 1st COVID-19 case in homeless shelter
Today, Jim made his first delivery to Oasis Inn near the Tenderloin.
"Oh my gosh, I'm so thankful," said Lisa Siragusa, who is grateful for the food and another community fundraising effort that got her out of a homeless shelter and into a private room at Oasis, where she's less exposed to coronavirus.
"Being here is helping save my life and I'm so thankful."
"We privately fund-raised, so we're up at almost $100,000 now," said San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston. "Those funds are being exclusively used for hotel rooms."
Supervisor Preston didn't want to wait for the city to start isolating homeless people in hotels, so he helped start a GoFundMe and rented 25 rooms at Oasis, where 39 homeless people are now living.
RELATED: Homeless to be housed at San Francisco's Moscone West due to COVID-19 concerns
The rooms are rented for at least another two weeks, but Preston hopes San Francisco will start paying the bill, rather than private donors.
"The city needs to run a program like we did here."
Along with reducing transmission risk, the deal means the motel owner can stay open and keep seven full time employees on the payroll.
"We have a lot of people who have been working for me for the past 20 years, so this kind of keeps it going," said Oasis Inn owner, Naresh Dhadhal.
And Jim will keep the bacon sizzling as long as the orders keep coming in - You can place yours here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19