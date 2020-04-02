Coronavirus California

Homeless to be housed at San Francisco's Moscone West due to COVID-19 concerns

By J.R Stone
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are just one day away from a major change at San Francisco's largest convention center.

Part of the Moscone Center, Moscone West, will be turned into a temporary homeless shelter to try and help with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of cots are already laid out and ready to be used.

RELATED: Coronavirus Response: National Guard sets up 250-bed facility on San Mateo fairgrounds

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says that while a small number will arrive there Thursday more will come, "we have identified room for at least 400 individuals."

News of cots and supplies has been spreading on the streets. Phillip Blakemore came to the convention center a day early in hopes of getting in. "They should have done this a long time ago I mean there are a lot of people out on the street right now," says Blakemore.

Sadly though it's unlikely that Blakemore will benefit from this. Moscone West will be used as a temporary homeless shelter for those who have been tightly packed in shelters.

EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco Bay Area part-time EMT describes battling coronavirus on the front lines

Blakemore hasn't been able to get inside a shelter of late, saying, "I've been riding the street for the last couple of days it's not fun. Couldn't find a shelter at all."

The goal with Moscone West is to free up space in other city shelters so that the homeless population is better distancing during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Supervisor Matt Haney has concerns and questions about this saying, "if we can truly have distancing in Moscone that's better than what we have now but what we should be working towards are hotel rooms and individual rooms for all these folks so they can stay distant from each other."

City officials have not said how long Moscone West will be used as a homeless shelter.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscomedicalcoronavirus californiahomelesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemichospitalscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Newsom confirms students won't return this school-year, race is on to bridge the digital divide
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 11 new deaths, 513 new cases
Coronavirus Response: National Guard sets up 250-bed facility on San Mateo fairgrounds
San Mateo neighbors unite with social-distancing dance party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: EMT describes life on coronavirus front lines
Coronavirus: SF, San Mateo counties see increase in COVID-19 cases
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Newsom confirms students won't return this school-year, race is on to bridge the digital divide
San Mateo neighbors unite with social-distancing dance party
Surgeon general: California's efforts helped flatten the curve
South Bay volunteers making 3D-printed COVID-19 face shields for healthcare workers
Show More
Santa Rosa grieves first police officer to die from new coronavirus
Wearing face masks may reduce infections, but doesn't replace social distancing, CA health director says
Gabe Kapler practices social distancing, excited for games to return
Coronavirus: SJ repair shop offers free oil changes for health care workers
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News