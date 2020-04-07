Coronavirus: Chalk art draws East Bay neighbors together amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- As week three of California's shelter-in-place order comes to an end. A Livermore neighborhood is finding a way to show their gratitude to front-line workers from their own driveway.

One family's bright idea inspired their neighbors to dazzle their sidewalks and driveways to sending positive messages to neighbors and the many heroes working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I dedicated two pieces of artwork to the people who serve and the 911 dispatchers because they don't get enough recognition," Victoria Leeds-Piotrowski, a Livermore resident.

Tiffany Dodds and her family wanted to send thanks to healthcare workers, truck drivers and grocery store workers who are still having to work during the spread of the virus.



"We decided to do the American flag and messages of support, stay positive, stay healthy and stay strong," said Tiffany Dodds, a Livermore resident.

The Dodds family's art became infectious and brought a light of hope and positivity to their neighbors.

"It creates a good family time. Togetherness, to be creative. It brings out a cheerful, positive environment," said Dodds. "Just seeing people walk by, smile and stop and say 'Oh wow, it looks great' brings together a sense of community."

The Craighead family down the street noticed their neighbors chalk art and decided to join in on the fun.

"It is just nice and colorful," said Monica Craighead, Livermore resident. "We get to say howdy from a distance to everybody. It is neat to walk by and see other people's artwork and it really does put a smile on your face."

The common goal of Everglades Lane is to spread joy and gratitude to all workers who are working tireless to keep our communities safe.

"Making art is helping us connect with our neighbors by going over there and seeing what they're doing and them seeing what were doing. It's really nice," said Cassidy Dodds.

"It makes me happy to see that people are enjoying what I made," said Leeds-Piotrowski. "It is nice for me to see while they are on a walk and see their face light up with a smile."

