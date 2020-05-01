Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: South San Jose neighborhood thanks front line workers with street parade

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In a time of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, essential workers deserve to be praised for their job.

One South San Jose neighborhood wanted to do just that by thanking first responders and health care workers with a special parade.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: Fremont community thanks essential workers, including their mailman

The sounds of sirens and cheers of thanks rang through the Kiowa Circle neighborhood Friday morning.

Dozens of families celebrated front line workers who are serving our community during the coronavirus pandemic.



"It kind of felt like for one moment, we weren't in a shelter-in-place," Kiowa Circle resident Jessica Robles said. "I almost started crying. It was almost kind of surreal. We were saying thank you to them, then to have them say thank you back to us, it just really kind of touches you. It reminds you that they are human and they deserve to be thanked just like everyone else."

"This uncertainty has really united our community," Kiowa Circle resident Mike Peterson said. "We're really proud of our neighborhood and community. I think some people took this really serious. They were working 3 or 4 days before the parade to get everything ready. We just wanted to say thank you. There's a lot going on in the world and this was something that really brought everyone together."

The neighbors decorated the streets with American flags, sidewalk chalk and many posters thanking all these brave men and women.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: San Francisco man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window

More than a dozen members of the San Jose Fire Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department, San Jose Police Department and various health care workers drove through the thirty-minute parade.

ABC7 News South Bay Community Journalist Dustin Dorsey knows the street well as he grew up on Kiowa.

"Growing up in this neighborhood I always felt the sense of love and community from the neighbors," Dorsey said. "Today these local heroes felt the love as well. My dad helped put this on and I am proud of my entire childhood street."

"I really came out here to represent my brothers and sisters from my hospital," San Jose Regional Medical Center Nurse Titia Farrales said. "I didn't expect to cry. I expected to come out here and wave and be happy, but it was so overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who put this together."

"It gives us a sense of togetherness that I hope will stay," San Jose Police Officer Denise Alvarez. "We're getting acknowledgment for doing our job, which we committed to, but we are also getting the recognition of the sacrifices that it may take to do this job. Hopefully, it builds our morale as a team of officers and first responders in the area. It really reinforces why I do what I do and why I chose this career path to serve this community where I grew up and lived all my life."

RELATED: 'You can't thank them enough': New mural in SJ shares support for healthcare workers battling COVID-19

Words may not do justice for how the community truly feels for local heroes.

But still, we say thank you.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth san josecommunity journalistbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiafire departmentscoronavirusabc7 originalspoliceparadesheriffhealth carenursesdoctorscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus kindness: SF man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window
Fremont community thanks essential workers, including their mailman
New mural in SJ shows support for healthcare workers
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH: 'Reopen California' protest draws huge crowds at state capitol
CA's Modoc County defies COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom says CA may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH: 'Reopen California' protest draws huge crowds at state capitol
Santa Cruz closing beaches 6 hours per day to deter day trippers
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Former Oakland A's Miguel Marte dead from COVID-19 complications, organization says
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Show More
Large crowds gather in Huntington Beach to protest Newsom stay-at-home orders
CA's Modoc County defies COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus: Hundreds protest COVID-19 restrictions in Sacramento
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News