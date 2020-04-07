Coronavirus kindness: Fremont community thanks essential workers, including their mailman

"Dear Mailman, Thank you and stay safe" is what a homemade sign on a mailbox in the Parkmont Villas community.
Sal Garcia is the mailman there and says he recently came across nearly a dozen signs like this.
RELATED: Chalk art draws East Bay neighbors together amid the COVID-19 pandemic
"It felt really good," Garcia said. "I took pictures of them because I did feel something. Thank you I appreciate the love the support."
Kay Diack lives in the neighborhood and says it was the kids who made the signs. All in an effort to thank first responders who came to visit, medical workers, garbage collectors, grocery workers, and of course, mailman Sal.
Sal has been delivering mail for 24 years. September will be his 25th year anniversary and those in Fremont are proud of his work.
RELATED: World Health Day 2020: Take time to thank nurses on front lines of coronavirus crisis
"We appreciate all he does for us," Diack said. "He doesn't just deliver our mail. We have packages and he comes to our door. He knocks and waits for us and doesn't give us just the package, he gives us our mail too," says Diack.
Going to Sal's home you'd never realize he was a mailman. He's called the "Silver and Black Maniac" as he is a die-hard Raiders fan, but when it comes to work he says he's as serious as ever during these challenging times.
"I wear gloves every day I wear a mask at work and just try to come home safe because I come home to my family and I don't want to bring nothing back so I keep it as safe as possible," says Garcia who will be back on his route delivering mail on Tuesday.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19