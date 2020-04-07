Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: Fremont community thanks essential workers, including their mailman

By J.R. Stone
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A neighborhood in Fremont was full of encouraging messages for their mailman and first responders during coronavirus pandemic.

"Dear Mailman, Thank you and stay safe" is what a homemade sign on a mailbox in the Parkmont Villas community.

Sal Garcia is the mailman there and says he recently came across nearly a dozen signs like this.

RELATED: Chalk art draws East Bay neighbors together amid the COVID-19 pandemic

"It felt really good," Garcia said. "I took pictures of them because I did feel something. Thank you I appreciate the love the support."

Kay Diack lives in the neighborhood and says it was the kids who made the signs. All in an effort to thank first responders who came to visit, medical workers, garbage collectors, grocery workers, and of course, mailman Sal.

Sal has been delivering mail for 24 years. September will be his 25th year anniversary and those in Fremont are proud of his work.

RELATED: World Health Day 2020: Take time to thank nurses on front lines of coronavirus crisis

"We appreciate all he does for us," Diack said. "He doesn't just deliver our mail. We have packages and he comes to our door. He knocks and waits for us and doesn't give us just the package, he gives us our mail too," says Diack.

Going to Sal's home you'd never realize he was a mailman. He's called the "Silver and Black Maniac" as he is a die-hard Raiders fan, but when it comes to work he says he's as serious as ever during these challenging times.

"I wear gloves every day I wear a mask at work and just try to come home safe because I come home to my family and I don't want to bring nothing back so I keep it as safe as possible," says Garcia who will be back on his route delivering mail on Tuesday.

