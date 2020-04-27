Coronavirus Kindness: Bay Area restaurants give back to community one pizza at a time

RELATED: Half of San Francisco restaurants expected to close as industry bracing for big changes during pandemic
We begin in the East Bay with Bobby and Mukti Jindal, owners of Basil Pizzaria in Oakland. These new parents and first-time restauranteurs came into the business after a life-changing turn of events.
"I was actually working at a big biotech company and used to deal with stoke medicine... and then I got a stroke." says Bobby.
For 2 weeks, Bobby was in the ICU, unsure of what the future would hold. When he finally recovered he decided he wanted to work for himself, so he quit his job and bought Basil Pizzeria in early 2020. Less than three months into their new venture the Coronavirus outbreak happened.
"It felt like nothing was going to be normal again." says Bobby's wife, Mukti.
POWER of PIZZA 2: Bobby worked in biotech making stroke medicine & suffered a stroke himself.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 27, 2020
After a long recovery he quit his job & opened Basil 🌿 Pizzaria in Oakland this year.
He’s now giving back to healthcare workers who saved his life & more #COVID19 #KindleUnlimited pic.twitter.com/E8aqSJw7Wf
Now it's the couple's turn to thank the doctors who saved his life. Knowing the long hours healthcare workers put in, Basil Pizzeria is providing free pizza kits for their families. Bobby and Mukti's goal? 70-donations a week.
"I feel like what goes around comes around and we're just looking forward to doing some good." smiles Mukti.
RELATED: Bay Area restaurants asking for support after accepting take-out only orders
Meantime at Blue Line Pizza, still open at its seven locations across the Bay Area an effort is underway to help those working at the many hospitals nearby. To date they've donated a thousand pizzas, all paid for, completely out of pocket by the owners.
"We just dug down and it's hard to be able to continue to do with but we've recently started accepting donations," says Angela Pace, one of the co-owners.
POWER of PIZZA: Bay Area restaurants like @BlueLinePizza are giving back BIG during the #coronavirus outbreak.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 27, 2020
They’ve donated 1,000 pizzas 🍕 to medical workers so far with a goal of 10,000! #COVID19 #kindness pic.twitter.com/LjGHwWBewY
Since those making deliveries aren't able to make contact with any of the recipients, the restaurants have been receiving photos from front liners posing with their pizzas. That inspired owner Angela to strive for an astronomical goal.
"I would love to see 10,000 pizzas go out to people...and quite honestly extend beyond. There are frontline workers beyond healthcare workers. People at the post office or UPS drivers and grocery store...etc."
RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May
Finally, to Pizza Squared in San Francisco where they have found a different way to say thanks. This time from an owner who instead of letting all of her employees go, found a way to keep them all.
POWER of PIZZA 3: “They take care of me, I take care of them.”— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 27, 2020
Instead of laying offs— Christina of @pizzasquaredsf launched virtual Detroit-style pizza kit parties for families. So every keeps their jobs & kids can feel connected during #COVID19 ❤️ #KindnessMatters pic.twitter.com/Vy6qsyf0aw
"Everybody has a second job and they've all been let go from those jobs. They mean everything to me. I go to their kids Quincenera's and their talent shows and they are family. " says owner Christina Siu.
She and the team came up with an idea: new at-home Detroit-style pizza kits and hosting Zoom pizza parties. Part lesson, part way for friends and family to stay connected.
"They take care of me and I take care of them." Christina beams.
The power of pizza, so much more than dough, sauce and cheese.
To learn more about each pizzeria visit their websites here: Basil Pizzaria, Basil Pizzaria, Blueline Pizza, Pizza Squared/
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19