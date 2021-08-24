Father of SF district attorney, convicted in deadly 1981 robbery, granted clemency by Cuomo

Father of San Francisco DA granted clemency by former NY Gov. Cuomo

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is reacting to the news that his father, who has spent four decades in prison, will now be eligible for parole.

Boudin's father, David Gilbert, was one of six people granted clemency yesterday by now former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.



Gilbert is serving a sentence of 75 years to life.

RELATED: San Francisco district attorney looks for new approach to homeless, mental health issues

He was convicted in 1983 in the botched robbery of an armored truck that left a guard and two police officers dead two years prior.

Gilbert was the unarmed getaway driver.

Boudin's mother also played a role and was in prison for more than two decades before her release.

The crime happened when Boudin was 14 months old.

He tweeted this photo with his father, saying it was one of their last moments of freedom together.



In response to Gilbert's clemency, the San Francisco Police Officers Association released the following statement:

"Andrew Cuomo's last despicable act set in motion the potential release of a murdering domestic terrorist who participated in the killing of three innocent people, two police officers and a security guard, for money. It is repugnant and an affront to civilized society. As Chesa Boudin continues to use his influence to lobby for his biological father's release, the victims' will continue to be haunted by their immense loss at the hands of David Gilbert, his wife and his accomplices. It is a sad day for justice."

