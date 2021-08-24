Father of SF district attorney, convicted in deadly 1981 robbery, granted clemency by Cuomo

Boudin's father, David Gilbert, was one of six people granted clemency yesterday by now former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
My heart is bursting. On the eve of my first child's birth, my dad - who's been in prison nearly my entire life - was granted clemency.— Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) August 24, 2021
He never intended harm, yet his crime devastated many families.
My heart breaks for the families that can never get their loved ones back.
Gilbert is serving a sentence of 75 years to life.
He was convicted in 1983 in the botched robbery of an armored truck that left a guard and two police officers dead two years prior.
Gilbert was the unarmed getaway driver.
Boudin's mother also played a role and was in prison for more than two decades before her release.
The crime happened when Boudin was 14 months old.
He tweeted this photo with his father, saying it was one of their last moments of freedom together.
Me and my dad in one of our last precious moment of freedom together. pic.twitter.com/ZaOYdn1tx4— Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) August 24, 2021
In response to Gilbert's clemency, the San Francisco Police Officers Association released the following statement:
"Andrew Cuomo's last despicable act set in motion the potential release of a murdering domestic terrorist who participated in the killing of three innocent people, two police officers and a security guard, for money. It is repugnant and an affront to civilized society. As Chesa Boudin continues to use his influence to lobby for his biological father's release, the victims' will continue to be haunted by their immense loss at the hands of David Gilbert, his wife and his accomplices. It is a sad day for justice."