Father of SF district attorney, convicted in deadly 1981 robbery, granted clemency by Cuomo

My heart is bursting. On the eve of my first child's birth, my dad - who's been in prison nearly my entire life - was granted clemency.



He never intended harm, yet his crime devastated many families.



My heart breaks for the families that can never get their loved ones back. — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) August 24, 2021

Me and my dad in one of our last precious moment of freedom together. pic.twitter.com/ZaOYdn1tx4 — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) August 24, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is reacting to the news that his father, who has spent four decades in prison, will now be eligible for parole.Boudin's father, David Gilbert, was one of six people granted clemency yesterday by now former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.Gilbert is serving a sentence of 75 years to life.He was convicted in 1983 in the botched robbery of an armored truck that left a guard and two police officers dead two years prior.Gilbert was the unarmed getaway driver.Boudin's mother also played a role and was in prison for more than two decades before her release.The crime happened when Boudin was 14 months old.He tweeted this photo with his father, saying it was one of their last moments of freedom together.In response to Gilbert's clemency, the San Francisco Police Officers Association released the following statement: