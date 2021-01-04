SF District Attorney cites systematic failures after parolee suspected of deadly New Year's Eve hit-and-run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9343203" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A grieving mother is speaking out after her daughter was one of two pedestrians killed in a hit-and-run in San Francisco on New Year's Eve.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is responding to claims his office should have done more to keep Troy McAlister off the streets after the 45-year-old parolee was suspected of killing two women after a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.In an interview with ABC7 News, Boudin says it was a systemic failure.Boudin says the San Francisco Police Department didn't notify parole in McAlister's most recent arrest on Dec. 20 and Daly City police didn't arrest McAlister after receiving a report that he may have stolen the car on Dec. 29. They also didn't contact parole according to the DA."We need to work with the police and with all other law enforcement agencies that we partner with to do a better job at keeping the city safe. I can't do it without the police, they can't do it without me, and parole certainly can't do it if nobody even tells them somebody they supervise has been arrested. And that is exactly what happened here on December 20, and again with a different agency on December 29."The state says they followed procedures and that no criminal charges were filed by the district attorney.Boudin is meeting with one of the victim's mother on Monday and believes the suspect could be arraigned in court as soon as Tuesday.SFPD released a statement on Jan. 1 saying:You can watch his full interview with ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim in the media player above.