Northern California man and woman arrested for caging children in Tulelake home no longer facing child endangerment charges

By Vienna J. Montague
TULELAKE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Modoc County District Attorney said Tuesday the two arrested would not face child endangerment charges, according to KRCR News Channel 7.

Ramon Alberto Zendejas, 25, from Tulelake and his girlfriend Mercadies Irene Williams, 25, were initially arrested Sunday for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance and weapons charges.

The Modoc County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on their Tulelake home with assistance from CHP and the Malin Police Department. When officers entered the home, they found three guns, ammunition, and evidence of a butane honey oil lab, meth, and two small boys in separate modified cribs stacked on top of each other and secured to the wall like dog crates.

The Modoc County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the incident was blown out of proportion and the sheriff's office is in agreement with him on the way the case should proceed.

The charges related to a butane honey oil lab are also being dropped.

The search warrant was originally granted after a CHP officer found shell casings on the property. When he reported those casings, he learned that Zendejas was not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.
