4-year-old child reunited with parents after found wandering streets near Santa Rosa

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4-year-old child has been reunited with parents after police found the child wandering the streets near Santa Rosa early Monday morning.Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies say they found the child on Santa Rosa and East Robles Avenue, just outside Santa Rosa.The child was found just before 3 a.m. Deputies announced that that the child was reunited with parents shortly after 6 a.m.