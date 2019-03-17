CHP investigates deadly shooting on Highway 4 near Concord

EMBED <>More Videos

An investigation is underway into the death of a woman on Highway 4 near Concord. Officials say her car sustained bullet-hole damage on the driver's side.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death Saturday of a woman in a solo vehicle accident on State Highway 4 north of Concord in Contra Costa County, her car having sustained bullet-hole damage on the driver's side, the CHP said.

The preliminary investigation is of a "suspicious death," said CHP Officer Hannah Wolcott. Neither the woman's name nor the nature of her injuries was released Saturday night.

The accident was first reported at about 2:25 p.m. Saturday, when an eastbound silver Honda Accord veered first into the center divider and then across all eastbound lanes onto the Willow Pass Road exit offramp.

CHP investigators remained at the scene at 9 p.m. Saturday. By then, all four lanes of eastbound Highway 4 were open; anywhere from one to all four eastbound lanes had been closed at various points Saturday as the investigation unfolded. The eastbound Willow Pass Road off-ramp itself remained closed late Saturday night.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
concordchpcontra costa countyhighway 4shootinginvestigation
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Unity touted at Bay Area vigils in wake of mosque shooting
Camp Fire survivors get special day to be kids again at SF's Oracle Park
Raiders' Carr returns to Fresno to celebrate son's birthday with Antonio Brown
Antioch police arrest man after finding huge stash of illegal firearms
Missing Vallejo snowboarder found dead in Tahoe identified
Oakland stands with Islamic Center following New Zealand tragedy
Apple Watch may spot heart problem but more research needed
Show More
Mayor serves as grand marshal at SF's annual St. Patrick's Day parade
SF firefighters cheer cat to come down from pole
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Exclusive: LA prosecutor Jon Hatami reveals trauma of abuse, kidnapping
17-year-old arrested for hitting senator with an egg
More TOP STORIES News