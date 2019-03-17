CHP investigates deadly shooting on Highway 4 near Concord

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death Saturday of a woman in a solo vehicle accident on State Highway 4 north of Concord in Contra Costa County, her car having sustained bullet-hole damage on the driver's side, the CHP said.The preliminary investigation is of a "suspicious death," said CHP Officer Hannah Wolcott. Neither the woman's name nor the nature of her injuries was released Saturday night.The accident was first reported at about 2:25 p.m. Saturday, when an eastbound silver Honda Accord veered first into the center divider and then across all eastbound lanes onto the Willow Pass Road exit offramp.CHP investigators remained at the scene at 9 p.m. Saturday. By then, all four lanes of eastbound Highway 4 were open; anywhere from one to all four eastbound lanes had been closed at various points Saturday as the investigation unfolded. The eastbound Willow Pass Road off-ramp itself remained closed late Saturday night.