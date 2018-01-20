CHP officer injured after being hit by vehicle in San Jose

This is a file photo of a CHP vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A California Highway Patrol officer investigating a traffic collision in San Jose was injured Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle.

Several CHP officers were investigating a hit-and-run traffic collision involving four vehicles on southbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Tully Road.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., the vehicles were on the right shoulder of the highway, and one of the officers was standing on the passenger side of the one of the vehicles involved in the collision when a 2004 Mazda 3 veered off the road and sideswiped a CHP vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway.

The CHP vehicle then collided with the vehicle the officer was standing next to, and the vehicle struck the officer.

The officer was thrown onto the right shoulder of the roadway and down into a ditch.

The officer was conscious and responsive and was able to stand on his own. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle that was struck from behind was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as Huu Thai Truong, 21, of San Jose, was evaluated at the scene and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.

The roadway was eventually cleared, and all lanes of the highway reopened around 10:57 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidentCHPofficer injuredcrashSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News