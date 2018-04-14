RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --The California Highway Patrol is investigating after an officer witnessed shots being fired from a vehicle during a traffic stop on I-580 in Richmond Saturday.
The CHP says the officer was on eastbound I-580 near Central Avenue when a white SUV passed by and started firing shots. The officer was not hit but a Ford sedan was struck by one of the bullets.
The CHP closed all eastbound lanes of I-580 to investigate the incident.