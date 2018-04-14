CHP officer witnesses shots fired from passing vehicle during stop in Richmond

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after an officer witnessed shots being fired from a vehicle during a traffic stop on I-580 in Richmond Saturday. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol is investigating after an officer witnessed shots being fired from a vehicle during a traffic stop on I-580 in Richmond Saturday.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

The CHP says the officer was on eastbound I-580 near Central Avenue when a white SUV passed by and started firing shots. The officer was not hit but a Ford sedan was struck by one of the bullets.
The CHP closed all eastbound lanes of I-580 to investigate the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingCHPtraffic stopRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News