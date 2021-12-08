'Justice he deserves': SJ family hopes decorated Christmas tree can lead to info in murder case

San Jose resident Matthew Chavira was shot and killed in March and his killer is still on the loose.
The family hopes his tree can bring awareness and justice.
In the middle of a grove full of joy, there's a somber reminder of loved ones lost.
This year at Christmas in the Park, a special section of community decorated trees honoring those we will be without this holiday season.
Matthew Chavira’s tree is just one decorated by the community that honors loved ones lost. A tree for Stephen Romero and the VTA Ten are also in the “in memoriam” section of @xmasintheparksj. A really special addition for 2021. pic.twitter.com/L6eptUVnLt— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) December 8, 2021
The family and loved ones of Matthew Chavira hope this decorated Christmas tree in Christmas in the Park can bring answers in his murder case. He’s remembered as a free spirit, beloved father and die-hard Raiders fan. He was shot and killed in March of this year. pic.twitter.com/J4wYTV2aec— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) December 8, 2021
"It's great, especially if the person who has passed had a special tie to Christmas in the Park or enjoyed coming down as a family, "Christmas in the Park exec. director Jason Minsky said. "This is a really great way for them to kind of cherish their memory."
Through these trees, their stories live on.
Stories like that of Stephen Romero lost in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, the VTA Ten from the railyard shooting this year and Matthew Chavira, a victim of homicide in March.
"We wanna let the community know his story." his best friend said.
He is remembered as father of two kids, with a soft spot for animals, including his dog, Luna, a free spirit and a die-hard Raiders fan.
His loved ones remember celebrating the holidays with him every year.
"He was loyal and compassionate," his friend said. "I just remember coming to Christmas in the Park with him two years ago. He was just like a kid and I had a lot of great memories with him."
Memories now on display through this tree with the hope that someone will see it and have some answers.
Chavira was shot and killed leaving a charity event in March.
San Jose Police are still investigating his murder and a video of a possible getaway vehicle remains a key piece of evidence.
This video of the possible suspect’s getaway car remains one of the key pieces of evidence from Matthew Chavira’s murder. SJPD says they are still investigating the case from March. If you have any information, please contact police. pic.twitter.com/v34BMWbXJy— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) December 8, 2021
"Nothing would ever bring him back, but just knowing who did this to him, I feel like that's when we can really start healing," his friend said.
The wounds of a lost loved one may never truly heal, especially around the holidays and on this day when Chavira would have turned 37.
"No matter how long it takes, I'm never going to give up on finding out who did this to him," His friend said. "I'm going to keep pushing and I'm going to continue to try and find justice that he deserves."
If you have any information about Matthew Chavira's case, please contact San Jose police.
The family has set up multiple ways for people to donate for a reward fund for any information about Chavira's murder. There is a GoFundMe here, or use the Venmo information below.
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night at Christmas in the Park in his honor.
Matthew Chavira’s family has created a venmo account to raise money for a reward fund for any information regarding his murder investigation. If you are interested in donating, you can scan this QR code below. pic.twitter.com/pSvxu1d7aD— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) December 8, 2021