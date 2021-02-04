movie news

'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella' starring Brandy coming to Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" will be available to stream on Disney+ on Feb. 12, star Brandy announced Thursday on "The View."

In addition to Brandy as Cinderella, the 1997 fan-favorite stars Whitney Houston as Cinderella's fairy godmother. The cast also includes Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox. It premiered on ABC to an audience of 60 million as part of the "Wonderful World of Disney" anthology and went on to earn 7 Emmy nominations.

On "The View" Thursday, Brandy and Goldberg discussed the impact of the film, which was acclaimed for its representation.

"It meant everything to me," Brandy told the "View" panel of her experience working on the film. "I got a chance to work with my childhood idols - Whoopi Goldberg, Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters."

She continued: "To be cast as the first Black princess in a multi-cultural cast of diverse artists telling this amazing, iconic story -- at the time I didn't really grasp it all because my dreams were coming true at the same time, but the impact that it had on me and the lives of so many families and girls that look like me was just unbelievable."

Upon its streaming premiere, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" will be available to watch as part of the "Celebrate Black Stories" collection on Disney+. "Soul," "Black Is King," "Black Panther," and "Hidden Figures" are among the other films included in the collection.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsthe viewdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
SAG Award nominations: List of 2021 nominees
Golden Globes nominations: See full list of nominees
Meagan Good, Tamara Bass talk Black sisterhood in new film
'Soul' co-director shares inspiring message behind film
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shocking video shows man pushed to ground in Oakland's Chinatown
California Dreaming: Cost of living remains a challenge
LIVE: CA leaders give update on EDD reform initiatives
LIVE: Biden speech to signal to world that America's back
EXCLUSIVE: H.E.R. talks Super Bowl performance, Golden Globe nomination
House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate impeachment trial
Bay Area tech experts weigh in on GameStop's dramatic downturn
Show More
SF's Cliff House will reportedly return as early as spring
A first look at Blue Shield's plan for CA vaccine distribution
Stanford surgeons top own record for heart transplants
Catholic Church had $10B in cash before requesting PPP aid
Bay Area real estate: Are we in a bubble?
More TOP STORIES News