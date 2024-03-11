Hey, movie buffs. Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival returns to San Jose: Here's a look

In downtown San Jose this past Friday, they weren't talking about the Oscar's, but everyone's minds were definitely focused on the big screen.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In downtown San Jose this past Friday, they weren't talking about the Oscar's, but everyone's minds were definitely focused on the big screen.

It's lights, camera, action for the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival.

"San Jose has such a huge population of film lovers, but we also have a huge tech population here in the Bay Area," Cinequest Red Carpet Host Athenna Crosby said. "So, there's something for both audiences. We pride ourselves in being an organization that really mends the two worlds together."

Cinequest brings tens of thousands of movie fans together for the 10-day film festival that highlights innovations in the film world.

This year, there was a special focus on AI.

"We actually held a public town hall on artificial intelligence and the role it has had in the film and media world," Crosby said. "And what we really aimed to do with that was, of course introduce the audiences to the films we have here at the festival, but also raise the question as to how technology has changed the way that artists create those films."

At its core, Cinequest is still about watching and enjoying films - like "Eden", a documentary with local roots.

South Bay natives Cinematographer Isiah Flores and Director Chris McGilvray tell the story of wine and family at Saratoga's historic Mount Eden Vineyards.

Premiering their film here is special.

"Both of us volunteered at Cinequest," McGilvray said. "It was one of our foundational elements for what got us into film. To be able to bring that full-circle and get to be artists that are actually screening something in it, I can't tell you how cool it is."

Special for filmmakers and San Jose Downtown Association President Alex Stettinski as well.

With film buffs filling theaters and enjoying festival meetups at restaurants, Stettinski considers Cinequest one of San Jose's most important annual festivals for downtown growth.

"People can go out and enjoy themselves with drinks, with awesome food here in Downtown," Stettinski said. "It's such a wonderful marriage between the film festival and what we have to offer as an entertainment district in Downtown San Jose."

Films are now playing at the California Theater and at the Hammer Theater now until March 17. You can buy tickets here.

