"There's a part of my life that I've kept hidden for a half century."

New Betty Reid Soskin documentary reflects on retired national park ranger's passion for music

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area legend, Betty Reid Soskin is 102, and she's reflecting on all the parts of her long, historic life, including singing.

You may remember her as the National Park Service's oldest ranger until she retired at 100 years old in 2021.

And we're learning more about her passion for music in a new documentary called "Sign My Name to Freedom."

Now, the team behind the documentary say they need help to finish the film.

Director Bryan Gibble and Betty Reid's daughter Diara Reid spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze and Julian Glover.

You can watch the full interview in the video media player above.

You can learn more on how to help fund to finish the film Sign My Name to Freedom here.

