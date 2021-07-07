Society

Gov. Newsom kicks off 'Clean California' Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Newsom kicks off 'Clean California' day

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom was in Richmond Wednesday morning to kick off the state's "Clean California" initiative.

Newsom says the $1.1 billion effort massively expands state and local litter abatement efforts, especially along roads and freeways.

"This is an unprecedented effort to acknowledge what all of us recognize, as we drive around this state, it's too dirty. Time to clean up the state, time to be more accountable. Time to use our tax dollars a little more appropriately," said Newsom.

RELATED: Best and brightest on task to keep Highway 1 beautiful and open

Newsom says "Clean California" is a complement to the state's comprehensive $12 billion homelessness plan to provide safer housing and shelter alternatives to people living in encampments.

While Caltrans will do much of the work, thousands will be hired to help, including people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals, and students.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom visits Homekey site in Santa Clara County
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Newsom toured a Homekey site in Santa Clara County today to highlight the state's action to tackle homelessness.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrichmondgavin newsomcaltransgarbagehomelesscontra costa countyveteranscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of SoCal oil spill
Disney-inspired Halloween decor draws visitors
More TOP STORIES News