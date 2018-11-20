CAMP FIRE

Coats and socks from Bay Area headed to Camp Fire victims before rain comes

EMBED </>More Videos

A truckload of badly needed supplies rolled into Chico to be distributed to those who need coats and blankets. It was part of MedShare's urgent mission to beat the rain. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --
A truckload of badly needed supplies rolled into Chico to be distributed tonight to those who need coats and blankets. It was part of MedShare's urgent mission to beat the rain.

Volunteer Lynne Allen said, "My heart goes out to the people out there. It just goes out to them. I cannot imagine what they're going through."

RELATED: Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims

Allen went on a shopping spree to T.J. Maxx, Macy's and Safeway Tuesday morning. She picked up socks, underwear, blankets and cases of water.

Rain is coming to the fire zone. MedShare always boxes and ships medical supplies and personal care products, like toothbrushes and diapers, to people in need in disaster zones around the globe. This time the need was a three hour drive away. They scored boxes of hard to come by N95 masks and then one volunteer pulled off a small miracle.

Jarie Bolander said, "That's the beautiful thing. You can do good. My dad offered the truck, my friend Christina offer the trailer, MedShare has the supplies and I got the time-- let's just make it happen. "

And bingo-- it all came together.

A trailer and generator were donated. The supplies so desperately needed were boxed and loaded by 1:00 PM to be handed out in Chico by 5 PM.

RELATED: Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information

MedShare Western regional director Eric Talbert said they transported the most needed items, the things that are most impactful at this time-- coats, blankets, socks and masks. They'll be boxing up more donations on Wednesday, between 8:30 AM and 4:00 PM so the next truckload is ready to go after the holiday.

Talbert said, "The message to the people of Paradise is clear-- stay safe, stay dry, we've got more coming."

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
donationsCamp Firewildfirefiregood newsnorthern californiaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Red Cross attempting to cross names off Camp Fire missing list
What we know about the Camp Fire victims
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Crews try to contain toxic Camp Fire ash, keep it from spreading into environment
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Tourists rejoice as cable cars begin running in San Francisco again
Therapy dog helps San Jose students cope without outdoor recess
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Red Cross attempting to cross names off Camp Fire missing list
Crews try to contain toxic Camp Fire ash, keep it from spreading into environment
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
TIMELINE: 49ers fan who disappeared after game found dead
Lettuce Warning: Health officials say don't eat romaine
Show More
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Touching moment caught on video of cat reuniting with owner after Camp Fire
Senior living center reaches settlement after deadly North Bay Fires
Winter Spare the Air Alert in effect through Wednesday
US stocks fall amid weak results from retailers, losses for tech companies
More News