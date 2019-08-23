Cocaine worth $1M hidden in bananas shipped to grocery stores

SEATTLE, Washington -- Police say crates of bananas shipped to grocery stores were carrying more than $1 million worth of cocaine.

"It's a ton of cocaine, it's something we don't see around here, ever. Nothing that I've heard of or even my detectives have seen in this area. We don't know if it was a mishap or if it was supposed to go to a different area, but they accidentally sent it here," King County officer Ryan Abbott said.

The cocaine went to three Safeway stores in Woodenville. Each store received about 50 pounds of cocaine.

On Sunday, employees were unpacking the shipments from a central warehouse in Auburn when they noticed something wrong.

"There were a couple of moldy bananas on the top, but underneath were several rectangular shaped, wrapped in brown paper blocks," Abbott said. "They cut into one of them and saw a white powdery substance and immediately called police."

Police are working to figure out where the cocaine came from and how it got to a warehouse in Auburn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtoncocaineu.s. & worldgrocery store
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
AccuWeather Forecast: Humidity gone, warmth remains
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family finds paper in Popeyes chicken tenders
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
Gunfire erupts in East Bay park, injuring one
With Authority: Devin Haney-- Boxing's next superstar
Show More
Notable figures who have died recently
Man on Bay Bridge causes major traffic delays
Passengers on flight from Oakland evacuated after report of possible smoke
Rainbow flag stirring up controversy at school in Occidental
Video shows new attack near where woman was assaulted by homeless man
More TOP STORIES News