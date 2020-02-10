Drinking coffee can be beneficial for your bones, study says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Drinking coffee can be beneficial to bone health, according to a study by The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
The study conducted on 564 people found that people who "habitually drank coffee had higher bone mass density than non-coffee drinkers."
Previous research has shown that the more caffeine a person drinks, the more calcium is excreted from the body. But that may not be the case.
Chad Deal, M.D., of the Cleveland Clinic says, "three metabolites, in particular, were associated with an increase in bone density in the population, and also, a decrease in the risk of fracture."
Doctors suggest people who are heavy coffee drinkers and have low bone mass to get tested to check calcium levels.
