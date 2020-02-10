study

Drinking coffee can be beneficial for your bones, study says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Drinking coffee can be beneficial to bone health, according to a study by The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

The study conducted on 564 people found that people who "habitually drank coffee had higher bone mass density than non-coffee drinkers."

Previous research has shown that the more caffeine a person drinks, the more calcium is excreted from the body. But that may not be the case.

RELATED: Hot coffee or iced? Study says higher temp provides more health benefits

Chad Deal, M.D., of the Cleveland Clinic says, "three metabolites, in particular, were associated with an increase in bone density in the population, and also, a decrease in the risk of fracture."

Doctors suggest people who are heavy coffee drinkers and have low bone mass to get tested to check calcium levels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthu.s. & worldstudyresearchcoffee
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDY
Study: Black COVID-19 patients nearly 3 times more likely to be hospitalized
UCSF studies how coronavirus attacks the human heart
Private practices consider closing over COVID-19 related financial pressure, survey finds
Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News